The new deputy secretary general of the PSOE of Andalusia, María Jesús Montero, makes her debut with a lapse that shows the true dimension of the operation of her landing in Andalusian politics. The vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance began her first intervention as the head of the party in her home community by highlighting that it is a “united, cohesive, strong formation that gets its act together with the goal of winning the next general elections… sorry regional and then the general elections“. Later he insisted in several moments of his speech (half press conference, half rally before public officials and militants at the regional headquarters) that “we come to win” in Andalusia. Although it is not hidden from anyone that he must also sustain Pedro Sánchez’s options in the community that contributes the most deputies to the Cortes Generales, regardless of when those general elections are held.

Montero has indicated as strategic lines of his Andalusian program to achieve higher levels of self-government in accordance with the Statute of Autonomy, the reindustrialization of the community and the shielding of public services.

Self-government

He announced a battery of proposals to achieve more self-government, from the support provided by the Statute of “greater potential in Spain, because its articles were not annulled because it was not appealed, and they reflect the maximum aspiration of self-government.” He highlighted that in the six years of government of the PP and Juanma Moreno no measure has been implemented to expand this self-government, while he has dedicated himself to “vilifying” the self-government aspirations of others territories”.

“Let Andalusia shake off that pitiful and complaining attitude. Andalusia was not raised to be at a second level or to see what other territories are doing, but for the maximum capacity for self-government,” he insisted.

This strategic line is key for Montero to argumentatively overcome the contradictions in the policies of the Government of which he is a key player in granting privileges to other communitiesfundamentally Catalonia, in matters such as financing, amnesty, infrastructure and others, with its position as a leader in Andalusia.

Other people’s achievements

In the economic field, the new general secretary has stressed that Moreno appropriates initiatives achieved for Andalusia by the central executive, from the Andalusian Hydrogen Valley to IMEC from Malaga, without contributing.

“We are not resigned,” he said before expressing his commitment to public services, economic development linked to reindustrialization, renewables and the creation of more employment opportunities and development of strategic sectors. “We are not going to settle for being at the bottom of social indicators such as GDP per capita. The PP has confrontation as its only objective to try to cover up the achievements of the Government, the City Councils and some councils,” he said in relation to the administrations. that governs the PSOE.

Privatizations

He has also criticized what in his opinion are Moreno’s privatization policies in public services such as education or health. “Moreno is not moderate, he is polite. Their policies of privatization and dismantling of health and education are similar to those of Ayuso, Mazon or Rueda,” he assured.

And the shielding of public services has been set as an objective. At this point he has criticized Moreno’s demand for more financing while reducing taxes like Heritage. According to his criteria, Andalusia has been better financed “than ever” during this stage. “What have you done with that money, how many homes have you built, how many companies have you brought in? He is not from the center, his policies are clearly right-wing,” he explained.

The minister justifies the permanence in organic and national institutional positions at the same time that he aspires to win the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía. Their arguments are that the PP has also done it in other times (such as with Arenas) and that it trusts its teams. To choose its collaborators in Andalusia, it appeals to tranquility and respect the congressional times that are in progress.

He has insisted on the importance of Andalusians occupy positions of responsibility in Madrid to convey Andalusian sensitivity to institutions, companies, organizations and unions.