The first vice president, María Jesús Montero, launched a series of criticisms of the PP this Saturday for not assuming responsibilities when corruption breaks out among its ranks, “as in the Ayuso case.” “The PP, far from assuming responsibilities, returns with conspiracy theories when they are caught with their lies. As happened with 11-M, with Gürtel and now it is happening with the Ayuso case,” stated the also Minister of Finance, on the second day of the PSPV-PSOE congress that proclaimed the Minister of Science, Diana Morant , as the first general secretary of the Valencian socialists. Ayuso accused several institutions of persecuting her, including the Tax Agency, dependent on the Ministry of Finance, and she presented herself as the victim of a plot “by all the powers of the State” against her partner.

Montero has stressed that “the PP does not mind vilifying the institutions for remaining in power”, inventing conspiracies of journalists, judges, police or politicians, while not demanding responsibilities from Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the PP, president of the Community of Madrid, for lying about defrauding the Treasury of his partner, the accused Alberto González Amador, “There are vile people who have taken advantage and enriched themselves” during the coronavirus pandemic and not even that is taken into account, he added.

With an intense, rallying style, without ever reading her speech, the socialist first vice president has charged against the PP and has compared the behavior of this party with that of the PSOE, which expelled its former Secretary of Organization José Luis Ábalos, and He asked for the seat in Congress, when the “Koldo case” broke out, which affects the former assistant of the former Minister of Transportation. “We can all have a black sheep in the basket, but the important thing is how we react. In our case, with forcefulness and collaboration with justice; them destroying computers with hammer blows or with patriotic police,” she noted at the conclave held in the Castellón town of Benicàssim.

He has also dished out insults to the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, of the PP, whom he has described as “unpresentable” for opening the Generalitat government to the extreme right. He asked him about the strength he has in Genoa, headquarters of the national PP, to convey that the new financing model “has to look to the Mediterranean.” Montero has claimed to be aware that the current regional financing model punishes the Valencian Community, but he has blamed it primarily on the PP because it does not have a single model and does not want to sit down and negotiate with the Government. “The PSOE is waiting, but the PP cannot make a speech here and another in Andalusia. Genoa only responds to the interests of Madrid and is not capable of taking charge of the rest of Spain because it does not understand it. “They have a centralist vision of the rest of Spain.”

Montero had words of praise for Morant and also for Ximo Puig, former Valencian president, for his Government action in the Generalitat and for his generosity in promoting change within the PSPV-PSOE. She has intervened after the proclamation of the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, as the new general secretary, the first woman to lead the Valencian socialists, the second federation of the PSOE in Spain in terms of number of members (17,342). She was the only candidate and only her ratification remained. She replaces the former Valencian president and now Spanish ambassador to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) Ximo Puig, who has held the position for 12 years.

In his farewell, Puig expressed his gratitude to all the militants and appealed to the audacity of the New Deal that nourished social democracy and that Diana Morant now represents, with “solid and modern” leadership. She claimed the legacy of eight years of progressive government, as a “lever for the future,” without falling into self-satisfaction. In her brief summary, she highlighted the creation of 450,000 jobs in the last 10 years, the autonomy that “has created more jobs,” and investments such as the Volkswagen gigafactory.

He pointed out that the Valencian socialists have won 200,000 votes between 2015 and 2023 and that the causes of the right's victory are external and also internal. Furthermore, he stressed that the right bloc only won by 31,000 votes and warned of the danger of falling into defeatism in the face of the rise of one of the main current challenges, far-right populism, “a mutation of neoliberalism.”

And he concluded with a quote from Gramsci, whom I have always read despite never having been a communist: “To live is to take sides.” “And I don't understand my life without this party, my party, your party,” he stated before breaking down with emotion. The more than 450 socialist delegates gave him a standing ovation.