Montero says that communities will have to sign “an agreement” one by one to take advantage of the debt remove

The first vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, announced on Tuesday that the Autonomous Communities will have to “sign an individual agreement” with their department to take advantage of the debt remove that tomorrow will be debated in the Policy Council Fiscal and financial. Montero has also challenged the presidents of the PP, who have come out in Tromba to criticize the measure, to reject said remove at the time of truth, when approved by law.

Montero already anticipated yesterday that the debt remove will be “voluntary.” And this Tuesday has refined that “once the law is approved, the territories will have to sign the agreements to voluntarily accept their application.” Although the barons of the PP have come out in Tromba in the last hours to criticize the debt remove, none of them has announced their intention to reject the measure.

“What is not understood is that when something positive occurs, the PP also puts against. I would predict that if the law goes ahead there will be no territory that does not sign the agreement, ”Montero said in statements to the media in the corridors of the Senate before the control session to the government. “It’s pure political tacticism,” he added. “The PP always puts the myopic interest in Genoa ahead [la sede nacional del partido] Faced with the interest of citizens, of the Autonomous Communities, even those that govern, ”he added.

Pedro Sánchez’s ‘number two’ has also said that “Genoa is following Ayuso’s instructions.” “It cannot be understood that knowing the need that many territories have to relieve their financial burden is opposed to such a type that is objectively fair, which objectively benefits all autonomous communities.”

Montero has also replicated Junts, who has considered Wednesday “a tease” the closed pact between the Government and ERC. “It is very good and it is legitimate that there is a maximum aspiration, but when they put on the table proposals that are advancing in that direction, it would have no sense that any political party said that ‘no,” he said.

The first vice president has defended that “this proposal is also online with what Catalonia and Junts probably had on the horizon.”

As Montero reported yesterday, the State will assume 83,252 million euros of debt of the Autonomous Communities. The distribution of the damage or removes of the debt will follow “technical and transparent” criteria, in the words of the government, according to “the adjusted population of each territory, the over -indebtedness in the previous financial crisis and the fiscal effort [fases 1, 2 y 3, en el primer gráfico de esta información]”Of recent years.

In practice, this condonation or debt removal, which comes from the claim of Catalonia and that the Ministry of Finance has extended to “all” the communities, will save approximately between 5,000 and 7,000 million in interest to which the regional administrations face . A cost that will fall on the State as a whole. In other words, they are interests of the debt that cease to weigh in regional budgets and go to the central administration, although it remains “money from all Spaniards.” That is why, the First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, insisted that it is a “generous measure” by the government.