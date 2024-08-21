The First Vice President of the Government and Deputy General Secretary of the PSOE, María Jesús Montero, denied this Wednesday that the singular financing agreed between the PSC and ERC in Catalonia to invest Salvador Illa translates into an economic agreement for the community. “It is neither an economic agreement nor is it a reform to the use of the financing system,” said the Minister of Finance during a visit to the municipality of Rota (Cádiz). “And anyone who says otherwise is lying,” she concluded, breaking the silence she has maintained for weeks, like the top brass of the PSOE, during the negotiations of the PSC with ERC to safeguard Salvador Illa’s access to the presidency of the Government. Hours later, ERC threatened Montero with overturning the 2025 Budgets – her seven seats and the other seven of Junts are necessary – if the socialists go back “on their word with the singular financing or other measures included in the agreement” that made Illa the president of the Catalan government. presidentFollowing the warning from their partners, government sources have insisted that “beyond the nominal debates, the first vice-president and the Government reiterate their commitment to comply with the agreement between PSC and ERC from AA to Z” but at the same time they have reiterated that the agreement signed “is very powerful and relevant but it is not like the Basque agreement”.

Montero, very aware of the discontent not only of the regional presidents of the PP but also of the socialist barons due to the lack of specificity and the doubts raised by the agreement with the Republicans, based on the commitment to “promote a unique financing system that advances towards full fiscal sovereignty” of Catalonia, has maintained that the new fiscal relationship that this community will have with the rest of the State has as its “core” the “solidarity” necessary to make the provision of basic services throughout the territory “homologable”. The number two of the Executive and of the main party of the Government has recalled that the formula of the agreement is limited only to the Basque Country and Navarre and has accused the PP of using the “confrontation with Catalonia” again with the sole purpose of opposing the Government. From the Popular Party, the deputy secretary of Economy, Juan Bravo, has ironically commented through X with the words of the first vice president: “If Mrs. Montero says that there will be no agreement and that the agreement will be good for Spain, there are only two certainties: that there will certainly be an agreement and that it will certainly not be good for Spain.

The PSOE has given itself almost a month to begin to publicly carry out the pedagogy that its territorial leaders demanded in order to defend the agreement with Esquerra in the rest of the country. Montero wanted to send a message of “calm” to all the territories upon returning from vacation. In recent weeks, the PP communities have attacked the Government for the agreements reached in Catalonia to seal a singular financing and from Génova a summit of party presidents has been announced to form a common front against these pacts on September 6. The discomfort, however, has also been expressed to a different degree in the socialist autonomous communities of Castilla-La Mancha and Asturias and is shared by socialist leaders such as Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU, who has described it as “confederal” and a “victory”post mortem of the process“the agreed financing model,” in an interview with EL PAÍS.

In the face of criticism from all sides, especially from within his own ranks, Montero has tried to send a message of calm. “There must be calm in all territories regarding what the Government is promoting to make this aspiration viable.” [de la Generalitat]; it will be good for the whole of the Spanish State”, said Montero, who accused the PP of not having “any proposal” to reform the financing model. And he also sent a message to Borrell: “We all know his peculiar relationship with Catalonia and everything that it involved, something that belongs to the past, like the process. The Government is working for the future (…) It does not offer a solution, but I respect Borrell’s opinion. He has done a magnificent job with Ukraine and Palestine defining the European position.”

Although it is true that the agreement does not speak of an economic agreement, ERC did consider that this formula had been agreed with the PSC, although with the difference that it included a quota for solidarity with the rest of the territories. From Montero’s words it is clear that this will be the crux of the matter, since she has guaranteed that this contribution will guarantee that public services will be provided under equal conditions in all the autonomous communities. But she has denied that the Catalan model is being taken along the Basque or Navarrese path. “The new agreements have always consisted of greater fiscal autonomy but they have been presided over by solidarity to ensure the homologation of public services,” she insisted.

Montero added that the existence of a “singular model” for Catalonia does not constitute “any grievance” for the rest of the communities, as, in her opinion, the existence of one for the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands does not, and she criticized the fact that it is being considered as such when the proposal comes from the Catalan territory. “It is very important that everyone knows that any agreement will be presided over by a greater concession of self-government, a greater federalization of the State and a guarantee of equality and solidarity that is at the core of the agreement with ERC and the ideology of the PSOE,” she added. Pedro Sánchez stressed on July 31, in his assessment of the end of the political year in La Moncloa on the recently announced agreement for Illa’s investiture, that “a step was being taken towards the federalization of the State.”

The optimism that the President of the Government displayed was by no means unanimous throughout the PSOE. Several general secretaries of the socialist federations have requested the convening of the Federal Policy Council, the body of which all territorial leaders are members, which has not met since September 2022 in Zaragoza: at that time the socialists presided over nine communities and co-governed in two others. The electoral disaster in the autonomous and municipal elections of May 2023 greatly reduced their territorial muscle, limited to the communities of Castilla-La Mancha, Asturias and Navarra. The PSE-EE has renewed the coalition government with the PNV in Euskadi after the Basque elections in a more reinforced position, but the great change since then has occurred with the incorporation of Catalonia, the second most populated community and with the highest GDP, to the socialist autonomies. “Our position on regional financing is clear, very defined: we will never approve or vote in favour of any reform that harms Asturias,” said the president of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, on Monday. “I always read Josep Borrell very carefully, as it could not be otherwise. He is always in favour of the party, campaigning as he did in the European elections or in the general elections,” he added after the internal turmoil caused by his disassociation from the economic terms of the pact with ERC.

Montero’s visit to Rota, which has been a regular occurrence in recent summers, has served as a forum for his Ministry and the City Council to discuss the extra funding that this municipality receives – around two million euros – due to the presence of the military base for joint use with the United States. Montero has referred to this recognition as an example of uniqueness that does not conflict with the principle of solidarity for the rest. “There are many examples like this in Spain. Today Catalonia already has unique funding, so it is compatible with a funding model that is fair with the rest of the territory,” he asserted. The rest of the autonomous communities in the common regime —that is, all except the Basque Country and the autonomous community of Navarre— are on alert because the agreement with ERC states that the establishment of a new financing model for Catalonia will be “based on bilateral negotiations with the State” and should be formalised in the first half of 2025. Among the commitments, it is also highlighted that the Catalan Tax Agency will assume the powers of “collection, management, liquidation and inspection of all taxes generated in Catalonia”. Despite leaving the common regime, the agreement maintains that the Generalitat can continue to participate in multilateral organisations, such as the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council. The modification of the Organic Law on the Financing of the Autonomous Communities (LOFCA), which requires a majority in Congress that is not currently given, is another of the controversial aspects of the roadmap agreed between the socialists and republicans.

The First Vice-President also regretted that the reform of the regional financing system, pending renewal since 2014, has barely managed to advance due to the “maximum position of each territory that prevents reaching a common denominator”. “The communities understand that if they give up that position they would have electoral problems, that is why they do not back down”, complained Montero, who has invited the parties to “change their perspective” to address the two issues that the system must consider: “sufficiency of resources for all territories and equality in the provision of public services”. Faced with this situation, the Minister of Finance has gone further by asking the communities to “be inspired by the agreement with ERC to be able to explore other routes that allow to satisfy these demands for self-government that the territories have without it implying breaking the solidarity of the whole territory”.