If Madrid and Catalonia receive a similar per capita amount of regional financing and are close to the Spanish average, according to the Fedea index, a Think Tank Next to the Bank of Spain, why does it take it that will apply the Treasury to its debt is almost 70% lower in the first one than in the second? This are mathematics and not what applies Huntsman. The Minister of Finance will be very difficult to explain to the Spaniards why some are treated better than others, especially the Catalans.

The favoritism towards Catalonia by the vice president and general secretary of the Andalusian socialists is shameless. Only in political terms it can be explained that the president of the Republican Esquerra de Catalunya (ERC), Oriol Junquerasthe Minister of Finance was ahead and presume at a press conference that he had obtained additional 2,000 million for Catalonia, so that it will be 17,000 million instead of the 15,000 previously agreed.

The highest of all, except Andalusia, to which Montero also dispenses a privileged treatment, because he is one of the barriers of socialist voters and because he wants to use it as a battering ram to break the unanimity imposed by Feijoo to his regional barons against the debt removal. Montero presented the reform in the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council two days after the denials with Junqueras.

The Ministry of Finance indicates that the condom is done to compensate for autonomies for “insufficient protection” that the government of Mariano Rajoy He offered them between 2010 and 2013, when the Spanish economy suffered a relapse after the disastrous management of Shoemaker. But everyone knows that this is a lie, the true cause is in the PSOE-CER agreement for the investiture of Sanchezwhich included the partial condonation of the Generalitat’s debt, with a row around 20%.

This commitment starts the first discriminatory decision, because the fixation of a minimum threshold of 20% for autonomies favors the most indebted, which are Catalonia and the Valencian Community, with 86,000 and 58,000 million, respectively. Thus, thanks to the application of this criterion, Catalonia will obtain forgiveness of additional 6,371 million and the Valencia Community, of 4,493 million in front of the rest, which almost do not get anything in this aspect.

To make matters worse, the forgiveness of more than 80,000 million is established by comparing the increase in regional debt between 2010-2013 and the period from 2020 to 2023, with the pandemic and the war of Ukraine, in which Montero Autoconsidera correctly the actions of the government. What generosity!

But it is not comparable one period with another, because one thing is a debt crisis, in which Spain was on the verge of being intervened by Brussels, which could hardly help others, and a very different one is the pandemic or the war of Ukraine, when the European Union enabled a Milmillonario Fund. With this measure, in addition, the message to the autonomies that it is not necessary to save for difficult times, because the Government will rescue them.

Montero uses customary criteria to favor Catalonia and also the Andalusians

What criteria use Montero to make the cast? 75% of the Quita is established with the criteria of adjusted population, also used in regional financing, and the remaining 25% obeys several reasons. Among them, there is a praise, a priori: compensate for the accumulated infinance between 2010 and 2022. This formula is used by Montero to give an extra Andalusia, which is next to Murcia and the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha, among the worst financed. Thanks to this criterion, Andalusia achieves forgiveness of 7,531 million additional debt, followed by the 1,804 of Castilla-La Mancha or the 972 of Murcia.

An poisoned candy for his great political rival, the Andalusian president, Juan Moreno Bonillathat after the plant last Wednesday, he must say whether he welcomes the forgiveness of the debt or rejects it and exposes to suffer the criticism of the powerful Monclovite media apparatus. Anyway, there is still a long way, since before it must be endorsed in the Congress by parliamentary majority, for which you will have to convince Junts, and circumvent the possible demands of the autonomies. Numerous jurists point to a reform of the LOFCA, which would require reinforced majorities.

The PP autonomies will end up taking the remove, despite the plant given this week

This time the head of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóoit has made all the barons of the PP act as in Fuenteovejuna, all to one. Although after carrying out the reform, the regional governments of the PP will have to pronounce one by one. Will Moreno Bonilla give up for forgiveness of more than 18,000 million, which cost more than one hundred million a year in interest in the debt? Everything indicates that they will end up yielding, internal sources point out. The media effect is already achieved, after unanimity rejection. But when they go out the door before the vote, the autonomies have their hands free to make the decision.

Beyond how Montero’s adventure ends, the worrying thing is to reward autonomies that rose taxes, instead of the other way around, which is the same as rewarding poor management. But there is even more, because the Government will not force autonomies to deduct the interests that are saved from their expense rule, which in practice is encouraged to spend more money.

The condom will imply a transfer of the State to the autonomies, since this is aimed at 83,000 million debt with the consequent payment in the interest. As a consequence, the public deficit of the State will be triggered and that of autonomies will be reduced, even if it is clear.

Montero will also not compensate for additional expenses with other state savings, as the airf denounces. In short, an invitation to continue living above our possibilities. And to make matters worse, regional financing, which has been pending resolving more than a decade, still does not approach. A fudge.

Political abuse has also made the administration of haste jump through the air. Its president, Joseph Oughourliantired of being ninguneado despite being the majority shareholder, he decided to stand up to the government when he saw that more money had to be put for a television promoted by the content director, José Miguel Contrerasthe Government’s factotum in haste.

Contreras already did a round business with the sale of The sixth to Antena 3 And now it had reserved 10% free et Amore, which caused the wrath of Oughourlian. The swords are high, after the council that agreed to the departure of the CEO and president of Middle Middle, Carlos Núñezthe great defender of the Contreras television project.

Now, the government is looking for investors for the 30% that was going to hurry on TV and for 29.8% of Oughourlian. The problem is that Oughourlian asks to recover their investment, 500 million, five times more than its market value.

All looks turn to Telefónica, although its president, Marc Murtrahe said in the presentation of results that he is not interested in one or the other. Murtra does well, his management must remain guided by profitability gains.

It would be a mistake that a telecommunications group, which in the past already had to go to the rescue of TV hurry, get back into the adventure of an open TV or in taking control of the official media group. The operation would also collide with the principles of Caixa Foundation, owner of another 10% of Telefónica, which was always distinguished by its exquisite media equidistance.

What will Sanchez do to recover hurrying? If Telefónica does not support, the only departure is to convince the French group Vivendi, who has just signed the contract for 800 million to manage Telefónica’s advertising. The pressure will be brutal.

P.S..- The media week was marked by the declaration of Jessica Rodríguezintimate friend of Ábaloswho acknowledged before the judge who was hired by two public companies, but never went to work at any of them. His statement was produced a few weeks after David Sánchezthe Brotherhood of the President of the Government, who also did not know how to locate where his office of the Performing Arts Coordinator of the Diputación de Badajoz was. The image that the government and its family environment for the millions of honest citizens, who come daily to their jobs to take the lentils home, are bleak. They do not deserve to follow even a second.