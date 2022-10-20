The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has not lavished large statements before the media while the controversy broke out again due to the delays in the processing of the trans law due to the extension of the period of amendments supported, against the odds, by the PSOE, in addition to the Popular Party and Vox, which triggered the historic activist Carla Antonelli to request the withdrawal of the Socialist Party. This morning Montero has spoken in an interview on Spanish Television: “We are not going to consent to any setback in rights with respect to what has been agreed”, has defended the head of Equality, who has wielded the social consensus and also the political consensus harvested in the Chamber in the year 2019.

Yes, he wrote a tweet last Tuesday stating that it was “bad news” that PSOE and PP decided to delay the processing of the law: “We cannot make trans people and the LGTBI community wait any longer for their rights to become law, without one right less”.

Irene Montero has also confessed this Thursday that she has experienced “with great concern” the extension of the period of amendments, because it may endanger the rule being approved before the end of the year, as is her objective, as well as that it may be put in jeopardy. question self-determination of gender identity in the amendments.

The Minister of Equality has defended that the rights of trans and LGTBI people “cannot wait any longer”, has guaranteed that “they are going to be law” and has conveyed her confidence that there is still time to guarantee that the norm is approved before 2023 starts. “We’re running late. We have a debt. We are going to pay it off before the end of this year », she assured.

But he has also conveyed that it is important that the term for amendments closes in order to learn about them, work on them and reach agreements. Although he has stated that these amendments should not imply the opening of “new transphobic discourses.”

The head of the parliamentary group of United We Can in Congress, Jaume Asens, with words thicker than those of the minister, accused Carmen Calvo this Wednesday of scoring “a goal” for Sánchez with the delay in processing the rule at the time who asked the president to put order and intervene to speed up its approval. The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, also urged yesterday that it come into force as soon as possible, comparing its importance with that of the labor reform, because “it grants and recovers rights.”

This week, Montero, in an act with the group, did explain that the defense of the trans law “is not an ideological discourse” and recalled that the data from the Ministry of the Interior “are stubborn”: “There are two types of hate crimes that grow, the first and the second, racial crimes and crimes by LGTBIfobia. And those that grow the most, although there are still, in absolute terms, more hate crimes for racial reasons, the ones that grow the most proportionally are hate crimes due to LGTBIphobia. He added that when there is transphobia in the public debate and when transphobic speeches are heard in the chamber, “there is a consequence and that is that there are those who feel legitimate to beat someone up.”