The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, insists: the perceptors of the minimum interprofessional salary must pay IRPF because that is the way to sustain the welfare state. This was also defended by the first vice president of the Government this Wednesday in the control session to the Executive that was held in Congress, when he affirmed again that only 20% of the minimum wage receivers will be forced to pay IRPF, and rejected flat that the increases in this indicator “They are made at the expense of cutting” the collection to sustain “the welfare state.”

Montero, who did not go last week to the control session in the lower house alleging illness, had to answer no less than eight questions about the clash he has starred in the last week with the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz. Most of them were from different deputies of the PP, who accused the Minister of Finance of having uploaded taxes to low and medium income from the beginning of their mandate and that came to specify that “Fiscal hell has no limits” And that “a part of the 15,000 million necessary to pay the debt of the separatists” will leave the taxation of the minimum wage, in the words of the general secretary of the party, Cuca Gamarra.

“We have not uploaded taxes to the middle and worker: That is a lie“Montero responded several times, which recalled that, in fact, the Government has been raising the minimum exempt from taxi in the IRPF as the minimum wage has been raising, precisely what it refuses to continue doing now, a decision that, in the Practice will force them to pay for these salaries. Of the 1,000 euros per month “they were tribute” more than 800 euros a year.

“Here it is not about the Treasury to raise more, but that the Treasury will not collect less“, And that is necessary for income” to translate into the minimum vital income, in the rise to pensioners, in free public transport “or” in the prohibition of cutting basic supplies. “measures that the government has taken, Montero recalled, and have had “with the vote against” the PP, who defended himself criticizing the vice president that “Spain is the second major European economy in which wages have lost more purchasing power “and ensuring that” here what is going as a rocket are prices and the collection of the Treasury. “

“Any tax increase should have had the vote of your group. Has that tax rise ever voted? Of course not, because it has not existed “Montero also snapped in response to the deputy of Junts Josep María Cruset, who was also very belligerent with the head of the Treasury. “This Congress has voted for the maintenance of bank tax , the vice president added.

“Another different thing,” Montero argued, “is that the successive increases of the minimum wage, which already announced that we will continue to approach, are done at the expense of cutting the financing of the welfare state “. The minister said that “that is the proposal behind the exemption of taxes proposed by some groups”, and rejected that it will accept that loss of income while vice president Yolanda Díaz listened to her side With a serious face and without applauding Some of his interventions.