Erdal Torunogullari, Vice President of Besiktas, has confirmed that have reached an agreement with Atlético de Madrid to obtain the loan of Montero. The Spanish central defender, who last season played in LaLiga Smartbank with Deportivo de la Coruña, will travel to Istanbul to undergo the medical examination with his new club.

Besiktas save a purchase option for the young 21-year-old defender, although this clause is not mandatory, so it will depend on your performance in the Turkish Super League. Once the medical examination has passed, he will join the preseason of the Turkish team, which still is in negotiations with Atlético de Madrid to try to sign forward Kalinic.