Montero gives a fly to the Andalusian PSOE: María Márquez and Francisco Rodríguez, numbers two and three of the match

Near midnight, usual schedule of the PSOE congresses, the new dome of the most numerous federation of the party was formalized. María Jesús Montero has given a flying to Andalusian socialism by choosing the young deputy María Márquez as number two, vice -secretary general, and placing a plumber, negotiator and hard man to the mayor of Dos Hermanas, Francisco Rodríguez, new secretary of Organization. Two profiles that represent a generational leap, but also the orthodoxy of the Andalusian PSOE.

The exvice Council of Environment at the stage of Manuel Chaves and former president of the Andalusian Parliament, Fuensant Coves, will occupy the presidency of the party. The rest of his executive’s names continued to enter the morning.

Montero, as Juan Espadas already did, has opted for a distribution of functions at the vertex of an executive who has the mandate of tensioning the party to the Andalusian elections of 2026, while she juggled with the vice presidency of the Government, the Ministry of the Ministry of the Treasury and the Deputy Secretariat General of the Federal PSOE. On one side places Márquez (Huelva, 1990), spokesman for the outgoing and attached executive in the Andalusian Parliament, to design a medium and long -term political strategy; On the other hand puts Rodríguez (Seville, 1970), the mayor with an absolute majority of the most populous municipality in the hands of the PSOE of Spain, to standardize and dive the party to the polls.

There are 20 years of difference between the two, a strip of time that combines two generations of socialists, experience in government management and hunger to gain who has spent more time in the opposition than in institutions. Márquez comes from the socialist youths of Andalusia, quarry of politics such as Susana Díaz or Mario Jiménez; Rodríguez is the heir of the historic mayor Quico Toscano, four decades with the basis of command and ten consecutive absolute majorities in a town of 140,000 inhabitants.

María Jesús Montero was invoked by a battered Andalusian PSOE to take the reins of a formation that, under the mandate of Juan Espadas, chained four electoral losses and blurred as a government force. The authority with which he has reached the General Secretariat of the most numerous Federation anticipated a regional “Pacific” and “Unity” Congress. But it has been so halfway.

The Vice President of the Government has had no problem, no friction to choose her hard core in a regional executive as bulky as the one that outlined her predecessor to balance all the facing sensibilities of the party: that exceeded 60 members and this is also.

However, he could not or did not want to confirm to numbers two and three of the game until well into the night, because in the provinces he was riding a riot, a guerrilla war for the control of the territories -with dramatic notes in the crash of Jaén’s trains- that has forced her to use the second steps of her executive and the Director Committee to try to turn off fires. “He is using the second and third row of his team to take a hand to the provinces,” admitted a provincial secretary after ten o’clock at night, when there was still no confirmed name.

The final list was closed after 2.30 am in the morning. Montero puts many of the victims in the Polvorín in the provinces to avoid open grave: the outgoing leader of the PSOE of Malaga, Daniel Pérez, stands out in responsibility positions; the former mayor of Granada, Francisco Cuenca; Some Susanists of First Hornada, such as the Cadiz Fernando López Gil, or former councilors Rodrigo Sánchez Haro and Javier Fernández; Together with young deputies of Parliament, such as Olga Manzano and Alicia Murillo.

Montero has revitalized the Andalusian PSOE, but the party still has many of the problems it had yesterday: it lacks the glue provided by the boja – official bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía – and that struggle among colleagues to control the provincial secretariats as a launch platform For the next electoral lists, it has been the reverse of the unit intended in this Congress. This Monday and Tuesday opens the deadline for presenting candidates to lead the Andalusian PSOE in the eight provinces and there is a backstream in seven of them.

“María Jesús does not deserve this,” a veteran of the PSOE Jiennense lamented. The Sevillian leader has taken control of the most numerous federation of the party – around 40,000 militants – with the very difficult challenge of playing the absolute majority to Juan Manuel Moreno’s PP in a record period of the year and a half. He has arrived by his own and Pedro Sánchez, has already requested, has demanded “unity” to socialist families and “mobilization” to militancy. “I have come to win. I need everyone all the time, ”he has tired of saying.

Organic Civil War in Jaén

While Montero and his negotiating team convened in a hotel in Granada, one by one, those chosen to enter the regional executive, in the congress enclosure seven games were being played at the same time. Turbulent waters under the bridge. Many of the delegates present were oblivious to the composition of the new team that was riding the general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, and had all their concentration put to collect guarantees, tie fidelities, strengthen pacts and consolidate their options for provincial congresses. Between Monday and Tuesday the candidacies will be recorded.

Malaga was the first territory to appease, achieving a mid -afternoon consensus around the figure of deputy Josele Aguilar, who will occupy the general secretariat of his province after Dani Pérez resigned to dispute the re -election. Jaén, on the other hand, was the scene of an unprecedented civil war. A province that has traditionally been uniform and with the most disciplined militancy has been broken into pieces, openly faced and willing to the trains clash.

No one gave credit to what is happening in Jaén. The most veteran began the day convinced that the candidates tense the rope to achieve a better negotiating position, but well into the afternoon, the provincial secretary, Francisco Reyes, conjured in a corner to screw his dolphin, Juan Latorre (mayor of Arjona ); And the second in the Federal PSOE Ministry of Organization, Juan Francisco Serrano, made a marking closed to the Marmolejo councilor, Manuel Lozano, who days before had promised his vote to the parliamentary spokeswoman, Férriz Ángeles.

The confrontation between Reyes and Férriz has been the pressure cooker of the “Unit” regional congress. The weight of the Provincial Council of Jaén and its tentacles in the local groups against the pull of the deputy and former general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE. Convinced the first that the loyalty to the leader guarantees the majority to his dolphin; Convinced the second that he has compiled as many guarantees and support for the peoples of Jaén as misgivings accumulates kings after 14 years as provincial secretary.





Seville is the only province settled. The leadership of Javier Fernández de los Ríos, at the time President of the Provincial Council, is more than consolidated. Not only does it hold an institutional power that their counterparts do not have, its ancestry on Montero is also recognized, its authority within the Andalusian PSOE. Sevillian socialism has wielded muscle in Congress, with 88 delegates and more than 300 guests.

Fernández de los Ríos has asked theirs “generosity, pride and responsibility.” That they do not fall into the “chauvinism of the quantitative”, a message to a group that had 19 members in the outgoing executive of Juan Espadas, and the one that historically distinguishes an unstoppable hunger for occupying organic spaces.

In Granada, the outgoing provincial secretary, Pepe Tranna, has received five leaders of his group willing to occupy his post, including the Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, and the former mayor of Granada, and the former mayor of Granada, and the former mayor of Granada, Francisco Cuenca. Well entered the night they had achieved some consensus around the first.

In Cádiz the current leader, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, will attend again, who was the first to publicly uncheck and move the critical loop to change the regional executive. With him are the Susanists of the old guard, such as Manuel Jiménez Barrios; And in front of him, the former Secretary General of Cádiz and Deputy, Irene García, who promotes an alternative candidate, Jaime Cabario, councilor in San Fernando, moves.

In Huelva, the general secretary, Maru Limón, has reached an agreement with which he was going to be his opponent, the former vice president of the Provincial Council of Huelva and leader of the critical sector of the Huelva PSOE, Ezequiel Ruiz, to close a joint list.





In Córdoba, the province where the PSOE is more weakened, where it has lost more affiliates until it was behind Almería, the general secretary, Rafi Crespín, has passed by Congress in search of guarantees, while two other candidates swarmed around it, threatening with some three to distribute the wrecks of the shipwreck. Crespín maintains the support of mayors of Montilla, Baena or La Carlota, but his number two and spokesman in the Provincial Council, José Antonio Romero, has the support of the former mayor and deputy Isabel Ambrosio. The third in Discord is the councilor of Iznájar, Lope Ruiz, supported by another provincial former secretary, Antonio Ruiz.

In Almería, the general secretary, Juan Antonio Lorenzo, maintains his intention to continue, in front of the former mayor of Níjar, Esperanza Pérez.