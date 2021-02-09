The controversial words of Pablo Iglesias in an interview in the newspaper Ara in which he assured that “as vice president of the Spanish Government” he had to recognize that “there is no situation of full political and democratic normality in Spain when the leaders of the two parties that govern Catalonia, one is in prison and the other in Brussels” , in reference to Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont, have generated unrest in the socialist sector, but have not caused any internal crisis in the coalition. In fact, according to the spokesman minister, María Jesús Montero, the matter was not even discussed in the Council of Ministers. Neither Iglesias took the floor nor did anyone ask him for an explanation. Montero tried to minimize the controversy and pointed out that these types of issues must be understood within an electoral campaign.

“The vice president did not speak today [este martes] to talk about this issue or any other, nor has it been a matter that has been addressed in the Council of Ministers. Obviously Spain is a full democracy, among the 23 best in the world, and this is not marked by the Government but by the rankings from international independent organizations. There is no controversy. The declarations of these days have to frame them in the campaign of the Catalan elections ”, pointed out the Minister of Finance.

Montero repeated the official message of the socialist sector of the Executive, that is, that Spain is a full democracy and therefore they do not agree with Iglesias’ opinion. However, far from confronting the first vice president, Montero tried at all times to consider the controversy over. “I want to understand that these statements are born from a desire to improve the quality of democracy in Spain and are part of an electoral campaign,” insisted the minister spokesperson.