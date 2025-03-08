The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, defended this Saturday to increase the expense in defense in the European Union (EU) and that this computation is outside the fiscal rules for “That does not compete with other types of expenses such as the state of well -being, health, education or dependence. “

In statements to journalists from the demonstration of the feminist movement in Seville for 8M, International Women “The best thing Europe can do is reinforce.”

According to Montero, the European project “Be more alive than ever And, therefore, from there working with all member states to increase this security expense using instruments that the President of the Government, after the meeting with Brussels, explained perfectly. “

In this sense, he has referred to the fact that the calculation of defense spending is outside the fiscal rules.