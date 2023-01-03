The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has asked this Tuesday from Seville the PP and the rest of the parliamentary groups to support in Congress the decree of anti-crisis measures that was approved in the last Council of Ministers of 2022. It has done so by putting the which are, in his opinion, “two different ways of dealing with the crisis.” According to her Montero, those previously applied by the popular “consist of saving a few and leaving the rest stranded”, in contrast to those applied with the current Government, whose measures, she affirms, “work”. That is why she has challenged the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to support the decree “since they assume paternity for him.”

The popular ones have not yet revealed the meaning of the vote they will take, but this Monday they advanced that they would avoid voting no to the decree. “They have so settled in rejecting any measure that comes from the Government that it is news that they are not going to vote no,” said the head of the Treasury, before describing the Galician leader as “economically insolvent.”

Montero has also justified, in the face of criticism from the opposition, the road map of the coalition Executive to face the crisis derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the inflation accentuated by the conflict. He has pointed out that, from Moncloa, they first focused on energy with the so-called Iberian cap, “then we faced the rise in fuel prices, with the previous decree”, and now, he assures, the objective is to reduce the price of the basket of the purchase with measures such as the one implemented since January 1 in this decree, that is, the reduction of VAT on certain basic foods such as olive oil or bread.