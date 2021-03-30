Belén Gualda, new president of SEPI, in a file image provided by the entity. SEPI

The Council of Ministers has appointed Belén Gualda González, current president of Navantia, on Tuesday, new president of the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), a position that had been vacant since October 2019 and provisionally occupied by vice president Bartolomé Lora. The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, on whom the SEPI organically depends, has indicated that Gualda has a long history in the public business sector, much of it linked to the Junta de Andalucía.

Belén Gualda González replaces Vicente Fernández Guerrero, who resigned in November 2019 after being charged in the Aznalcóllar case with the charges of bribery and influence peddling. Before reaching the presidency of SEPI, Fernández had been Minister of Innovation, Industry and Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía, where he gained the trust of Montero, former Minister of Finance. The minister hoped that he would be acquitted so that she could reassign him to the responsibility of SEPI; but the recent ruling that rejected the resources for the file of the case has frustrated the objectives of the minister.

Belén Gualda (Granada, 1974) is a Roads, Canals and Ports engineer. Its main course is the management of the Business Solvency Fund set up to help those companies whose activity has been affected by the pandemic crisis. The SEPI has already approved several grants, including one of 53 million euros to the Plus Ultra airline, which has caused a strong controversy over the connections that the company has with Venezuela. It has also granted aid to Air Europa, which implied the appointment of a CEO, and Duro Felguera, among others. And it has to approve that of the Celsa group, which is still pending.

Gualda has held various management positions within the Andalusian public business sector. His time at the Andalusian Public Works Agency stands out, with important infrastructure projects. He also participated between 2008 and 2019 in various boards of directors and governing boards of different commercial companies and public business agencies with the participation of private capital. During these mandates he has promoted international cooperation projects in the field of Sustainable Development Plans and has turned his experience in the management, coordination and execution of programs financed with European funds, especially in the area of ​​the environment, water and multimodal transport.

Committed to initiatives to combat climate change, it has been one of the main promoters of social consensus on this matter, in collaboration with the business sector. He was also a member of the regional delegation that participated in the Paris Climate Conference as a specialist in the regulation of the Climate Change law.