Montero announces a legal modification to facilitate access to secret documents of the death of García Caparrós

The García Caparrós sisters have collected this Thursday at noon the recognition of their brother who have been claiming decades. Paqui, Puri and Loli García Caparrós are the sisters of Manuel José, who died of a shot of an armed police officer on December 4, 1977, during the historic demonstration for the Andalusian autonomy held in Malaga. “The death of that young man, of our brother, for a murderous bullet in a peaceful manifestation became a symbol for Andalusia and formed his blood part of the history of our land,” they recalled this noon in the repair act offered by the Government in the sub -delegation of Malaga.

The act has served to make a relevant announcement: “We are going to promote an initiative, together with IU, in this case to add, to declassify in a total and complete way, without anonymity, all the documents that are preserved in the Courts,” said the vice president of the Government María Jesús Montero. It is a historical request, repeated every few years, and always dispatched with a negative referring to the secret character that, 48 years later, would continue to have those papers.

As explained, the initiative that goes through modifying the “internal regulations” of the Courts that regulates the access and consultation of documents housed in its archive, within the framework of the Open Parliament Plan. Until now, the Congress table is protected by the secret nature of those documents.

A report by the Directorate of Documentation, Library and Archive of the Congress last January, issued in response to the request to declassify the documents made by adding, returned to veto the access without restrictions to those documents. He points out that only the table can authorize the consultation of these documents “by analog application” of article 96.2 of the Regulations of the Courts and that, even if so, the data should be dissociated so that “the identification of affected persons”, in application of the Historical Heritage Law and the Decree that regulates the Archives System of the Administration, is prevented.

And this, despite the fact that the judicial secretary Rosa Burgos did access these documents, apparently without restrictions, in 2007, and published them years later in her book García Caparrós deaths, Edited by El Observador magazine in 2017. MPR are the initials of the owner of the weapon that killed the young García Caparrós, in the middle of a tumult caused by the police burden that began when a young man, José Manuel Trinidad Berlanga, wanted to climb the balcony of the Diputación de Málaga to place an Andalusian flag there.

“A simple person with working class awareness”

Manuel José died murdered by a shot whose author remains a secret for the recent decision of the Congress table, which has once again denied free access to the documentation of the survey commission that investigated the event in the middle of the transition.

Manuel José, who was 19 years old, worked at the Victoria beer factory and was fond of CD Malaga. “He was a simple person, who had working class awareness and was affiliated with the workers’ commissions. But that bullet changed everything, ”their sisters have remembered. Her parents died shortly after, first he, then she, consumed by pain and silence around the death of the son. “So to speak on that December 4 we became adults, suddenly and porrazo.”

The recognition culminates years of recovery of the figure of Manuel José, who for months was recognized in the area where he died with a wrong plaque in memory of “José Manuel” García Caparrós.

The act, convened on the eve of February 28, Andalusia Day, has brought together the representatives of all administrations. Pedro Fernández, Government Delegate in Andalusia; Fernando Martínez, Secretary of State of Democratic Memory; Patricia Navarro, delegate in Malaga of the Junta de Andalucía; and Francisco de la Torre, mayor of the city.

There was also María Jesús Montero, vice president of the Government and general secretary of the Andalusian socialists, and numerous local positions of PSOE, Podemos and IU, who in these years has been very active in the accompaniment of the sisters. This has been recognized by Montero herself in her speech. Today’s recognition has its origin in a petition made by Toni Valero, deputy Malaga de Almar, who is also asking the Congress table to reconsider its decision not to completely declassify the documents of the parliamentary commission that investigated this event.

An act of repair that opens the door to recognition as a victim

This Thursday, the sisters have said to have “hope” in being able to access all the documentation of this and other similar cases. “The declassification of the acts and archives is essential to have a healthy and transparent democracy. Knowing the truth is also essential for justice and repair. ”

The act of recognition is an act of repair, but does not imply recognition as a victim of the transition or state terrorism, as their sisters have been asking for year. However, the door opens to continue the path to achieve that recognition. “You have fought to place the memory victim of repression for political reasons. With all that this implies, ”Montero has recognized them, remembering that the Memory Law promotes the recognition of the rights of victims.

In these years, the sisters have formed an association of victims of the transition along with relatives of the

(The three young people tortured and killed by Civil Guard agents when they were going to the communion of the brother of one of them) or the family of Arturo Ruiz, killed by an ultra -rightist command on Atocha Street in Madrid also in 1977.

García Caparrós, the young man who died from the Andalusian flag

“We thanks to that breath have always had the hope that justice would come one day. This act of today is an important step, one more step, towards that long -awaited justice that we have asked for forty -seven years, ”they have said today, before concluding:“ that the death of our brother and that of so many young people in the transition do not fall into oblivion, that they are a seed of a more fair and free Andalusia. For their memory and for the future of our land, live on December 4! Long live Andalusia free! ”