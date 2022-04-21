Yolanda Díaz, upon her arrival at the presentation of the biography of Manuel Sánchez and Alexis Romero at the Bertelsmann space in Madrid. Victor Sainz

Three journalists and former PSOE deputy Eduardo Madina met on stage to talk about Yolanda Díaz. Among the public, in the first row, the second vice president of the Government sitting in silence, near the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the head of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, in an unusual image in recent times. “The organization has told me that it is listening. But if at any time, due to allusions, you want to intervene, you can”, invited the moderator, Inma Carretero, at the beginning of the act.

Different institutional positions of Podemos and Izquierda Unida, among them the Secretaries of State Ángela Rodríguez, Joaquín Pérez Rey, Enrique Santiago and Nacho Álvarez, also the head of CC OO, Unai Sordo, or the former socialist ministers Pepe Blanco and José Luis Ábalos, have supported this Thursday the person in charge of Labor during the presentation of Yolanda Díaz, the red ladyan unauthorized biography written by the journalists Manuel Sánchez and Alexis Romero that reviews the trajectory of Galician politics, which this past year has become the leader on which the electoral aspirations of a part of the Spanish left pivot.

The vice president made it clear before beginning the act that this afternoon it was not time to talk about the latest arms shipment announced by President Pedro Sánchez to Ukraine or its future platform. The only statements from her were her to confess that she had not yet read the manuscript. “I’m ashamed, when time passes I will read it.” The leading role was for the authors.

The act mattered, but so did the photo. The presentation comes two days after the publication of the memoirs of his predecessor in office, Pablo Iglesias. After a week of controversy surrounding Sánchez’s words, first, by avoiding referring to Podemos as a future government partner and alluding to the “political space of Yolanda Díaz”, and of Iglesias, later, when he claimed that if the leadership of the Vice President exists is “thanks” to those who insisted that Podemos enter the Government, the image with Montero and other members of Podemos was of interest.

The meeting in the light of the spotlights was fleeting in a room packed with informants and politicians. Without the presence of the former vice president or the current general secretary of the party, Ione Belarra. About the distance between Iglesias and Díaz, they asked the head of Equality at the end of the act. “What we are going to do is build the strongest Podemos so that if Yolanda so decides she can be a candidate, so that we can be the majority force of the coalition government” and make her “president”, Montero limited himself to responding, who also clarified that leadership “is built by citizens”, organized “in different ways”.

The talk addressed one of the great unknowns around the figure of the vice president. For months, Díaz revealed his intention to work to broaden the electoral base of United We Can through a different political project in which he wants to give the leading role to citizens, in addition to adding more organizations, plans that have generated friction within the group and that are waiting to materialize. After deciding last month to postpone a tour of much of the national territory to “talk” with different social groups, the person in charge of Labor indicated this week on TVE that she will resume that process “in a few days”.

It will not be until this stage is completed, which Diaz will extend for about six months, when he reveals whether or not he will lead the platform in the next general elections. An enormous challenge and “a very exciting challenge”, in the words of Madina, which the authors also give an account of in the book. Neither they nor the former socialist deputy dared to bet that Díaz would finally decide to take the step. “Everything indicates yes,” admitted Madina, who revealed that he is not “the only socialist” who likes the minister. “I think she wants to do it,” replied the journalist Manuel Sánchez. “This is very rare,” Alexis Romero replied. “She is listening to us,” he noted between laughs. The vice president, however, remained silent.