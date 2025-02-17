The first vice president of the Executive and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and the second vice president of the Executive and the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, They have agreed on Monday for the first time after the disagreements of the last days on the taxation of those who charge the new interprofessional minimum salary (SMI) in 2025.

Although during the last week their positions have been very different, Both have wanted to set the controversy with a hug And two kisses In front of all the cameras. They have done so in the Photocall From the presentation of the documentary series The conquest of democracy, of RTVE.

Both have come to the appointment, although they have quickly gathered With all other ministers They were also invited, such as Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, or Ana Redondo, Minister of Equality.

After that it has been when, as they have captured the RTVE’s own images, both have greeted themselves with two kisses, A gesture they have made in a very smiling way and that have also repeated with the rest of ministers who were greeting.

In addition to this first approach between the two, the two have posed with José Pablo López, director of RTVE, who presented the documentary series. It has been after it when Both have melted in a hug And two kisses have been given again in front of all the cameras, thus showing good harmony between them despite the discrepancies of this last week.

Beyond kisses and hugs, the head of the Treasury has expressed that they can There are “specific discrepancies” Within the government regarding a concrete matter, but has insisted that “the recipe is always dialogue, dialogue and dialogue.”

Montero also stressed that the SMI has risen 61% since Pedro Sánchez is president and has stressed that “these salaries were already paid the previous year” and, therefore, “in no case increases taxes.” Díaz, meanwhile, after being asked by a journalist, has declared that “It loves María Jesús Montero a lot. “We think differently, but we love each other very much,” he said.