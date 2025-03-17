The First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has recognized that the case of former Minister José Luis Ábalos It causes them “much” damage, but nobody knew anything: “I still have a spamy face.”

In an interview in the program What about Évole He broadcast this Sunday in La Sexta, Montero said that “it seems that everything has a likelihood,” but she does not know, while he said that Ábalos would not have gone in the socialist lists in Valencia in 2023 having had “the minimum indication that there could be something of this type.”

“I do not give credit (…) I think that when indications are provided, evidence is provided, documentation is provided that supports these arguments because the evidence is what it is. But I do not explain it to me. I do not know how it can be,” he said.

Asked for how much damage this issue is causing the government, the vice president acknowledged that “much, a lot”: “For me it is incredible what we are listening to, what we are seeing. I do not know very well what he answers. I don’t understand what motivations are that lead someone allegedly to have certain behaviors. I don’t get out of my astonishment. “

Montero stressed that he did not suspect anything from the former minister in the three years that coincided in the government and that His relationship was “absolutely normal” Because “Mr. Ábalos does not give symptoms, he does not show anything other than what all citizens perceive at the time.”

“When I hear what is seen, what was read, especially in the first days, I I still have a spamy facebecause I stay stone, “he said.

On the reason why Sánchez dispensed with him, he said that he knows the reason for nothing and that he believed that at that time a new impulse was needed: “He did not focus on Mr. Ábalos, there were several people in his close collaboration that came out.”

Ábalos would not have gone on the 2023 lists

As for her socialist candidacy in 2023 on the lists by Valencia, after being dismissed in the government, the minister said that if they had “at that time the minimum knowledge, the minimum indication that there could be something of this type (…) would not have been taken in the lists.”

On the application of Amnesty’s law to Puigdemont, Montero said in the program that “it will be positive that we end with This sad chapter “.

And as for Bildu, Montero said that “it has probably become no party in democracy” and that it prefers “to discuss with a political formation than to be under the smoke of bombs.”