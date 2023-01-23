The death toll from the massacre in the California town of Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, has risen to eleven victims. One of the ten people injured in the shooting has died in hospital from gunshot wounds, the local police chief reported Monday, according to the AP news agency. On the night from Saturday to Sunday, a 72-year-old man opened fire in a dance studio during the Chinese New Year celebrations. The man was found dead by police later on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles County authorities, three more people are being treated at the hospital for their injuries. One of the injured patients is in serious condition and the other two are recovering. All but one of the fatalities were 60 or older, according to information from the Los Angeles coroner who released initial identifications. One woman was in her fifties and three men were even over seventy.

‘Research does not stop’

The suspected perpetrator, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, killed himself after the massacre he caused. About 12 hours after the attack, police surrounded a white van in a parking lot in a nearby town, where his body was found with a handgun next to him. Nothing is known about the motive behind his act. Police searched his home on Monday in search of the motive. “The fact that the suspect has died does not mean that the investigation ends,” said the police chief. The man lived in a mobile home community for the over 55s in Hemet, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles.

The relationship between the dance club and the shooter is also being investigated. The mayor of Monterey Park says Tran may have frequented the dance studio regularly. Acquaintances of his, including his ex-wife, told CNN that he sometimes gave amateur dance lessons in the club in question. Tran reportedly visited police in his hometown of Hemet twice this month to claim he was a victim of fraud, theft and poisoning by relatives in recent years, according to the AP, but did not later return to the bureau with evidence.

