Two awards for Ferrari in the second edition of the Monterey Motorsports Festival, an event that celebrates cars, motorcycles and people. Shia Sikand and Dean Drako’s 288 GTO took home the Best in Show Award of the 2024 Monterey Motorsports Festival. A thrilling supercar produced in 1985, number 199 of 200 examples assigned by Enzo Ferrari himself to Keke Rosberg, Formula 1 world champion in 1982, who sold it to Joseph Galdi in Arizona who kept it for 30 years until 2014 when it was acquired by the current owners.

The 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT L

It was instead The 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT L from the Alpha Luxe Collection to win the ASI prize, sponsor of the event. The peculiarity of this car, ASI gold plate, is that it was a test model for the five-bolt wheels, a novelty compared to the first single-nut version.

An audience of 6000 enthusiasts

This year’s Monterey Motorsports Festival attracted over 6,000 people to admire 300 examples including cars, motorcycles and electric bicycles, special vehicles and even a Robinson helicopter. A cross-cutting feature of the event is its dynamism, from the flyover of the imposing US Coast Guard helicopter to the roaring laps of the KTM, from the parade of ten Pininfarina Battistas and other supercars to the animation of the VIP lounge. “I thank the entire team, the local and international partners, the manufacturers, the collectors, the clubs, the wonderful public”, declares the patron of the event Paolo Manca. “The festival was a great celebration where everyone gave an important contribution. The appointment is for August 2025 for the third edition.”

The list of prizes awarded:

1. Best in Show Award to the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO of Shiv Sikand and Dean Drako.

2. ASI Award to the 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT L series from the Alpha Luxe Collection.

3. Legacy Award to Kimera EVO37 Martini collected by Kimera CEO Luca Betti

4. Custom Award to Salam Gorou’s 2015 Dodge SRT Hellgato

5. Exotics Award to Manolo Sanudo’s 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast.

6. Motorsports Award to Darrin Johnson’s 1976 Porsche 935

7. Overland Award to Roy Wallace’s 1962 Jeep FC 170

8. People’s Choice Award to Totem GT collected by Totem CEO Riccardo Quaggio

9. Club Award to Beyond City Limits collected by Mike Bond

10. Special Custom Mention to the 1965 Buick Wildcat of Debbie Tigerina Martin aka Queen Artich