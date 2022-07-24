Between 18 and 20 August 2022, in Monterey, California, there will be a new appointment with millionaire auctions for cars. Between great classics and even some racing cars, this year’s plate will be very rich. A notable group of exaggerated Ferraris will mix with other goodies in a nabob auction organized by RM Sotheby’s. But who will be the stars of this event? Let’s find out below.

Listing in order of evaluation, we start with one Ferrari 410 Sport Spider from 1955. Carroll Shelby also drove it, after being prepared for American endurance racing. It is worth a lot: between 25 and 30 million dollars. The figure is double the maximum value of the second most valuable car in the auction: one Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster from 1937. Hopefully for the batters, it will sell for between $ 9 and $ 12 million. It was originally sold to the then king of Afghanistan, Mohammed Zahir Shah.

We then move on to one Maserati 450 S from 9-11 million dollars of valuation, year 1958, and to one Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Teardop Coupe of 1938, same value. The top five ends with one Hispano-Suiza H6C Tulipwood Torpedoa 1924 car with a bright color and a maximum valuation of up to 12 million dollars.

Other cars could also reach $ 10 million, for example one Ferrari 375 MM Spider from 1953, a 1957 500 TRC spider also from the Prancing Horse, and a 1966 275 GTB / C, again from Maranello. It will also be possible to buy a couple of Ferrari F1 cars, the 1998 F300 and the 1954 625 F1. Then there is also a lot of space for the most modern classics, from the F40 up to the 288 GTO.

In addition to Ferraris, offers such as that of the Porsche 817 RSK Werks Spyder from 1959 (about $ 5 million), one Bugatti Type 55 Roadster yellow-black from 1932 ($ 2.8 million) and one Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe from 1958.

Here you can find the list of all the cars on offer: there are 190 ‘drivable’ lots in all, and the cars are one more beautiful than the other. The least expensive, say, could be one Triumph Gloria Six Tourer from 1935, which can be purchased for only $ 40,000 with a little luck.