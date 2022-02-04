The turnaround in Mps

An extraordinary board of directors of Bank Mps convened for today will examine the candidacies for the position of chief executive officer in place of Guido Bastianini, whose distrust is on the agenda of the board on Monday 7 convened to evaluate the 2021 accounts and appoint the new head of the company. He writes it The messenger adding that of the only the name of Luigi Lovaglio would remain in the shortlist of three candidates in the runningthat the president Patrizia Grieco will submit to the Treasury, 64% shareholder, for approval.

And the board it will also deal with Bastianini’s severance pay and early termination: for this reason it could also go on in weekend. Also on the calendar meeting of statutory auditors upon request by Consob. The games now seem to be done. Bastianini, despite the partisan support of the Lega and M5S, would be trying to avoid the shame of mistrust on the part of the board: after the affair Carigewhere it remained in 2017 director for four months despite the board of directors having taken away his powersfor him it would be the second time.

(Continued: rumors about bankers who are candidates to replace Bastianini …)

