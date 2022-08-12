Montenegro | Twelve people died in a shooting in Montenegro

According to the local broadcasting company, the shooter had been involved in a family dispute before the incident.

Twelve past ten one person has died in a mass shooting in Montenegro.

One of the dead is the person who started the shooting, who is said to be a 34-year-old man. The police shot the man after he had opened fire at the police as well.

According to different sources, there are 11 or 12 dead, including the shooter. In addition, at least six people were injured in the situation. One of them is a police officer.

The incident took place in Cetinje, less than 40 kilometers west of the country’s capital, Podgorica.

in Montenegro there hasn’t been one serious shooting incident in decades. The country is known for its beaches and mountain scenery, which attract a lot of tourists to the country in the summer.

The shooting happened in the middle of the busiest tourist season.