Sunday, April 2, 2023
Montenegro | The sitting president is aiming for a defensive victory in the second round of the Montenegrin elections

April 2, 2023
The challenger is considered the favorite for the second round.

in the Balkans The sitting president of Montenegro Milo Đukanović defends his seat today in the second round of the presidential election. Opposite him is the former finance minister of Montenegro, who is characterized as pro-Western Jakov Milatović.

In the first round, Đukanović, who ruled the country for a long time, received a good 35 percent of the votes and Milatović around 29 percent.

Although Đukanović is one of the most influential people in Montenegro, analysts have considered Milatović, who plays the challenger, as the favorite in the second round.

