Montenegro | The ruling DPS narrowly won the Montenegrin election, but the opposition may still oust it from power

August 31, 2020
In Montenegro the ruling ruling party, DPS, has won the election with a 35 per cent vote, according to official election results.

However, when united, the opposition coalition may oust the party from power for the first time in three decades.

The pro-Serbia and pro-Russia opposition garnered 32.5 percent of the vote.

President Milo Đukanovićin led by a pro-Western ruling party, Montenegro joined the military alliance NATO in 2017, and the president has also set the country a goal of EU membership.

Djukanovic has received incense for promoting EU membership, but at the same time he has been criticized for concentrating power, corruption and criminal connections.

