Montenegro | The ruling DPS narrowly won the Montenegrin election, but the opposition may still oust it from power

In Montenegro the ruling ruling party, DPS, has won the election with a 35 per cent vote, according to official election results.

However, when united, the opposition coalition may oust the party from power for the first time in three decades.

The pro-Serbia and pro-Russia opposition garnered 32.5 percent of the vote.

President Milo Đukanovićin led by a pro-Western ruling party, Montenegro joined the military alliance NATO in 2017, and the president has also set the country a goal of EU membership.

Djukanovic has received incense for promoting EU membership, but at the same time he has been criticized for concentrating power, corruption and criminal connections.