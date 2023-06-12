Montenegro | The pro-Western Europe now party becomes the largest in the Montenegrin parliamentary elections

The party has collected a generous 25 percent of the vote, after about 70 percent of the votes have been counted.

in Montenegro the pro-Western Europe Now party seems to emerge as the largest party in the parliamentary elections, says Balkan Insight.

According to the CEMI election monitoring organization, the Europe Now party has collected a generous 25 percent of the vote, after approximately 70 percent of the votes have been counted.

The coalition led by the socialists of the traditional ruling party is coming in second with a good 23 percent vote share.

Montenegro domestic politics have been windy in recent years, and the government has changed frequently. It is hoped that the election will open the political deadlock that has lasted for months.

In April, Europe Now Jakov Milatović unexpectedly defeated the Socialists in the second round of the presidential election Milo Đukanovićwho had ruled the country for decades either as president or prime minister.