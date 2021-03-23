Montenegro from next year will stop issuing citizenship by investment, follows from the information on the website of the government of the republic. The extension of the program, firstly, may slow down the republic’s accession to the EU, and, secondly, it did not bring significant economic benefits, the document says. It specifies that the scheme will be changed.

Granting citizenship in exchange for investment in Montenegro began relatively recently – in 2019. Moreover, the first “golden passport” of the republic was issued to a citizen of Russia, the international consulting company Henley & Partners (one of the leading players in the premium migration market) reported earlier. At the end of 2020, only 12 people received passports of Montenegro – an Egyptian, a Russian and three Chinese families.

The program will be replaced by a fundamentally new format for providing a passport: it will be given exclusively to highly qualified specialists, the document says.

In fact, the Balkan republic remained the only country in Europe where the “golden passports” program continued to operate in the classic format – investment in the economy in exchange for the prompt provision of citizenship. At least Montenegro, unlike other countries, has not been attacked by the European Commission (EC) criticizing the unfair trade in passports.

At the end of October last year, the EC officially notified Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria that their “golden passport” programs violate EU legal norms: they are incompatible with the principle of good faith (Part 3 of Article 4 of the EU Treaty) and undermine the integrity of citizenship status associations.

