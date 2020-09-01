Opposition activists relish historic results. For the first time in 30 years, the pro-Serbian right-wing coalition is only 2.5 points behind the ruling pro-Western party. “People of Montenegro, freedom has arrived“, proclaims Zdravko Krivokapic, leader of the opposition. If the whole opposition finds an agreement, it could seize the majority of the Parliament and dethrone the party of President Milo Djucanovic.

Since 1990, when Yugoslavia was dismantled, the Socialist Democratic Party has never lost an election. But this year, the pro-Serbian camp has surfed the very sensitive debate on national identity with a program based on the emancipation of the Serbian minority and the strong support of the powerful Orthodox Church. The strong man of Montenegrin, who presided over the country’s separation from Serbia and brought about the rapprochement with the EU, has to face a powerful rise of pro-Serbs. Regularly accused of corruption, the government took the whiplash of the exceptional participation in the elections of more than 70% of registered voters.



The JT

The other subjects of the news