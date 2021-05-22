Podgorica (WAM)

The President of the Montenegrin Parliament, His Excellency Alexa Peschik, received His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace. The meeting came as part of an invitation Al-Jarwan received to attend the National Montenegrin celebration at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Podgorica.

The two sides discussed strengthening the relationship and partnership between the Montenegrin Parliament, the World Council for Tolerance and Peace and its International Parliament with the aim of supporting and unifying all parliamentary efforts to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace. Of a great role in spreading tolerance and peace around the world, affirming his and his country’s support for the council and its lofty goals.

Al-Jarwan thanked the Speaker of the Montenegrin Parliament, stressing the necessity of uniting international efforts to promote tolerance and peace around the world.