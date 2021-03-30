Norway

Haaland and Odegaard’s Norway will play their lives against Montenegro tonight (watch the game live on AS.com). His defeat last Saturday in Malaga against Turkey has complicated his qualification to play a World Cup in an extraordinary way 24 years later and the victory is only worth to have some hope.

The Scandinavian team played fatally at La Rosaleda and were beaten by the Ottomans. Haaland, annulled by Söyüncü and Ayhan was demotivated as the minutes passed and when he was substituted, he left with a long face just like what happened against Gibraltar. The next day, as if to throw hair into the sea, he agreed to pose in a Marbella shirt with the mayor of the city. Maria Ángeles Muñoz. Odegaard, on loan to Arsenal from Real Madrid, is not shining either. His football in these two games has been scattered and Guadian. More was expected of him.

As to follow: Haaland. The fashionable player throughout Europe. Today he has a major challenge to qualify his team for the World Cup.