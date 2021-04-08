The Montenegrin government has extended the visa-free travel period for Russians. About it reported Russian Foreign Ministry.

It is clarified that the next decision on the temporary exemption of citizens of the Russian Federation from obtaining visas is valid until October 31, 2021. Russians can enter, cross the territory and stay in Montenegro for up to 90 days if they have a passport. At the same time, it remains necessary to obtain work and study visas.

The Foreign Ministry also indicated that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the procedure for entering the Balkan country may change.

On April 3, the Greek authorities extended until April 19 permission to enter the country for four thousand Russians every week. The new decree is effective from 5 April. All travelers must have a negative coronavirus test with them. Citizens of Russia, the day before arriving in the country, must fill out the electronic PLF (Passenger Locator Form), indicating their contact details in Greece. On March 17, the Greek Ambassador to Moscow, Ekaterina Nassika, announced that Athens was ready to ensure the issuance of a Schengen visa to all Russians.