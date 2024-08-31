Milatovic: Montenegro imposed sanctions against Russia to align policy with EU

Montenegro supported the introduction of sanctions against Russia in order to align its policy with the European Union (EU), President Jakov Milatovic said. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Milatović said that five years ago, 30 percent of Montenegro’s tourism revenues came from Russia. “For me, as the Minister of Economy at the time and a member of the government, it was a difficult decision to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation and follow the decisions of the European Council. It was a difficult thing,” the politician noted, explaining that it was a question of “becoming a member of the club.”

Earlier in August, Russian Ambassador to Montenegro Vladislav Maslennikov reported that Podgorica had cut off almost all contacts with Moscow. He also pointed out the lack of prerequisites for resuming the practice of introducing 90 days of visa-free stay for Russians during the tourist season.