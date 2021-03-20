The Montenegrin authorities expect that air traffic with Russia can be resumed in a month and a half. About this in an interview TASS said the Secretary of State for Tourism of the Ministry of Economic Development of Montenegro, Ivana Djurovic.

“I would also like to restore direct flights as soon as possible, and we hope that in a month and a half there will be full conditions for tourism,” she answered the question about the timing of the resumption of flights. Last year, the country’s tourism revenues plummeted by 85 percent.

Djurovic also clarified that Russians can enter Montenegro with a negative PCR test for coronavirus no older than 48 hours, a vaccination document made at least 7 days before arrival, or a certificate of the presence of antibodies. At the same time, it does not matter what kind of vaccine the visitor is vaccinated with. In addition, the country does not exclude the introduction of special vaccination passports. “We do not look at COVID passports as something that will impede the movement of tourists,” explained Djurovic.

Montenegro closed its borders to tourists in March 2020 after detecting the first case of coronavirus infection. Throughout the spring, their number remained insignificant, but in the fall the situation worsened: in November, more than 30 thousand cases were recorded in the country. In the summer, Montenegro allowed entry to tourists from part of the EU countries, and in august – and the Russians. However, direct flights between the countries have not been restored.

In early March, the President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic called on the government to close borders and impose strict restrictions due to the increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19. According to him, this will help maintain the stability of the health care system and give a chance for an early economic revival.