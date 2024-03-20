Home page politics

Luís Montenegro, leader of the center-right Democratic Alliance party, has been named Portugal's new head of government. © Armando Franca/AP/dpa

Politician Luís Montenegro's conservative alliance AD ​​received the most votes in the election in Portugal. However, a parliamentary majority was clearly missed.

Lisbon – Eleven days after the early parliamentary elections in Portugal, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa appointed the conservative politician Luís Montenegro as the new head of government. The presidential office in Lisbon announced this early in the morning.

Montenegro's conservative alliance AD ​​received the most votes in the election on Sunday a week ago and narrowly trumped the Socialists, who have been in power for eight years, but clearly missed a parliamentary majority. After counting almost all votes, including those from abroad, the Conservatives only got around a third of the total 230 seats in parliament.

The big winner of the election was André Ventura from the right-wing populist party Chega, which more than quadrupled the number of its seats. Since Montenegro has branded Chega a “xenophobic” and “racist” party and has repeatedly refused to cooperate with the populists, governing is likely to be very difficult for him.

As Prime Minister, he must now present his government program to Parliament. If he is unlikely to receive a majority for this, another new election would become more likely. Things will get really serious when Montenegro has to pass a draft budget through parliament. A “grand coalition” between conservatives and socialists is considered impossible in Portugal. Similar to neighboring Spain, the two main parties are actually divided by insurmountable differences. dpa