The Collegiate Montenegrino Nikola Dabanovic has been appointed by UEFA to direct the meeting corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League between the Real Betis and Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Benito Villamarín stadium. The duel will begin at 18.45 and Dabanovic will be assisted from the bands by the Montenegrinos Vladan Todorovic and Srdan Jovanovic. Milos Boskovic will act as a fourth referee. The VAR will be the Dutch Clay Ruperti with the assistance of Erwin Blank.

It will not be the first time that Betis meets Dabanovic, who with 43 years has a lot of experience in UEFA competitionssince this collegiate was responsible for imparting justice in the duel that the Verdiblancos played before the Sparta in Prague Last season and ended with 1-0 Betic defeat in the Europa League group stage.

Then he showed Four yellow cards to Betic players (Aitor, Pezzella. Guido Rodríguez and Miranda) For one to the Czechs, in a duel that meant a stick for the Heliopolitan aspirations in a competition that were finally used in the aforementioned group stage to fall to the conference.

Dabanovic is FIFA referee since 2009 and has more experiences with Spanish teams such as the 1-1 of Espanyol against Fenerbahçe in the Europa League of 2019-20, the 1-0 of Sevilla against Apoel in the same competition that season or 4-0 of Villarreal against the MacCabi in 2020-21.