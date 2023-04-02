Montenegrin presidential election | The sitting president is aiming for a defense victory in the second round of the election

Milo Đukanović, who led Montenegro to NATO and EU membership negotiations, is leaning towards his challenger Jakov Milatović, according to analysts.

in the Balkans The sitting president of Montenegro Milo Đukanović will defend his seat in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday. Opposite him is the former finance minister of Montenegro, who is characterized as pro-Western Jakov Milatović.

In the first round, Đukanović, who ruled the country for a long time, received a good 35 percent of the votes and Milatović around 29 percent. Despite this, analysts have considered Milatović the favorite in the second round.

For example, the pro-Russian candidate who came third in the elections with almost 20 percent support Andrija Mandić has urged his voters to support Milatović in the second round of the elections.

“I am absolutely sure that I will become the next president of the country. Today, the citizens of Montenegro leave the current president in the political past,” Milatovic said on Sunday before voting.

Đukanović and the defeat of his DPS party would mark the beginning of a new political era in Montenegro.

Although the president plays a mainly ceremonial role in the country, Đukanović is one of the most influential people in the country. Under the leadership of Đukanović, Montenegro has joined the military alliance NATO, started membership negotiations with the EU and distanced itself from Russia’s sphere of influence.

On Sunday, Đukanović assured after casting his vote that he would continue to pursue Montenegro’s European future.

“Now is a good moment for Montenegro to declare a return to the path of European development,” he said.

The polling stations close on Sunday evening at nine o’clock Finnish time. The first results are expected late Sunday evening.

Montenegro has been politically deadlocked for months. The country is scheduled to hold new parliamentary elections in June, after a new government could not be formed to replace the government that fell in the second half of last year.