Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has contracted a coronavirus infection. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the leader of the state.

It is noted that the politician is doing well. “The president has mild symptoms <...> In accordance with epidemiological measures, he is in self-isolation, from where he will perform his duties, ”the press service said.

Earlier in December, the authorities of Montenegro in connection with the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus omicron tightened the rules of entry for vaccinated travelers. So, from December 3, foreign tourists can enter the country only upon presentation of one of the four established documents to choose from.