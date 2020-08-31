Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic refused to acknowledge the victory of the opposition coalition in the parliamentary elections. Reported by TASS with reference to the President’s address, which was broadcast on Monday night on national television.

He did not acknowledge the defeat of the ruling Socialist Democratic Party “Decisively for Montenegro! DPS – Milo Djukanovic ”and said that it was necessary to wait for the official election results.

“The election results show that we are gaining 40 seats in parliament. We remain the strongest party in the country. It is too early to talk about the final results, the question is who will receive the decisive 41st mandate. We have built a democratic European society and recognize the winner after summing up the final results, ”said Djukanovic.

Earlier, the opposition in Montenegro announced the “fall of the 30-year regime” after the announcement of the preliminary data of the parliamentary elections. Opposition supporters took to the streets in groups in several cities. They sang songs and held historic Montenegrin flags in their hands.

According to the results of processing 52 percent of ballots, the ruling center-left Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of Montenegro gained 34.4 percent. Oppositional coalition of Krivokapich – 33.4 percent, another opposition coalition “Peace is Our Nation” won 12.5 percent of voters. It is specified that in case of unification, the opposition will be able to gain about 46 percent.