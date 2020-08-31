Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic did not recognize the defeat of the coalition of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in the parliamentary elections, reports TASS…

On Monday night, the head of the republic said that it was necessary to wait for the final election results.

During the appeal, which was broadcast on national television, Djukanovic emphasized that the current DPS is gaining 40 seats in parliament and remains the most powerful party in the country.

According to him, it is too early to talk about the final results of the elections, since the question of who will receive the decisive 41st mandate remains open.

“We have built a democratic European society and will recognize the winner after summing up the final results,” Djukanovic said.

He also congratulated all the parties that participated in the parliamentary elections.

Earlier, the leader of the coalition “For the Future of Montenegro” Zdravko Krivokapic announced the “fall of the regime” following the elections in the republic. Also, one of the leaders of the largest opposition coalition, Milan Knezhevich, announced the defeat of the DPS Djukanovic.