The leader of the opposition coalition “For the Future of Montenegro” Zdravko Krivokapic believes that supporting the sanctions against Russia was a mistake. RIA News…

According to him, it is unacceptable that such a small state, which “at the global level cannot have any influence,” became the first to impose sanctions against Russia. He called this decision “completely wrong.” And he added that this led to many economic losses for the country.

Krivokapich also earlier, answering a question about relations between Russia and Montenegro, said that declaring his traditional allies as an enemy is unnatural.

As a reminder, parliamentary elections were held in Montenegro on August 30, in which 35.06 percent of voters voted for the ruling party of Montenegro, and 32.55 percent for the opposition coalition For the Future of Montenegro.

The opposition on Monday night announced its victory, and its leader Zdravko Krivokapich called for the creation of a new expert government after the last parliamentary elections. Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, in turn, did not admit the defeat of the coalition of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in the parliamentary elections.