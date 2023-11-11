Sidelined in Italy, the Airplane had the strength to react, he started coaching again in Adana and now as coach he has qualified the Turkish national team for the European Championship: “Now I rejoice when my team scores goals”
Today his image is smiling and happy after the double victory against Croatia and Latvia which allowed “his” Turkey to qualify for the next European Championship and allowed him to begin his adventure as national team coach as best he could, to immediately become an idol in the country and to celebrate on the pitch leading a chorus of fans before being overwhelmed by the embrace of his players.
