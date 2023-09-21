Decisive hours for the signing of Vincenzo Montella (and his staff) as Turkey’s new coach. The Italian coach had a meeting today at the national team’s federal center, with the aim of finalizing the final details of the agreement. A new summit is scheduled for tomorrow, probably the last and decisive meeting before signing a three-year contract. It is possible that, in the event of (probable) white smoke, Montella will already be officially presented the same day tomorrow.

the man and the technician

The man and the coach The choice to focus on Montella by the Turks, after the dismissal of Stefan Kuntz, is the result both of the good results obtained by him previously when he coached Adana, and of the human depth of the character, who immediately after the earthquake in Turkey last year, had worked in every way to raise awareness of the plight of those people and thus bring help to those who found themselves in an emergency.