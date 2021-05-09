The BOJA (official regional gazette) says that they will have to remain within their municipality until the 15th of May, which contradicts what the Council told the Mayor, Remedios Gámez (PSOE).

Mayor Gámez says that the decision came as a blow as she believed that their municipal limits would remain open until a judge ordered otherwise, which is what the provincial Council Delegate for Health & Families, Indalecio Sánchez, had told her, she says.

“He told us on Friday to open up businesses in town until a judge ratified the measures issued by the Council, but the next day we read in the BOJA the complete opposite, ”she explained, adding that this had left the Town Hall not knowing how to act concerning nonessential businesses in town.

She said that they are very annoyed by what is happening because they’re not getting any information on how to proceed, “Yesterday they told me to open the town up and today the opposite,” she complained and said that whatever the instructions are, she wants them in writing. Once she has a document telling her what to do, she will carry out the instructions but at the moment locals are banging on her door to find out what to do and she can’t give them an answer.

“Bars and restaurant had got food in for the weekend’s trade on Friday because of what the Delegate had said and now they want me to tell them what to do,” she complained, finishing, “there’s been a complete lack of planning on the part of the Council. “

She also questioned why other towns with high contagion figures have not had to be closed down whilst Montefrío has.

“They’ve given no explanation about this and it isn’t fair. We understand that if you have over 1,000, you close the bars and if you have over 500, you close the town limits – no problem, but when my fellow townsfolk ask me why Montefrío has been singled out, I don’t know what to tell them, ”said Mayor Gámez.

She concluded, “I’m not against being closed down but they should inform us officially, instead of my finding out about it in the newspapers.”

(News: Montefrio, Poniente, Granada, Andalucia)