Lorenzo makes his debut with Kecmanovic and could find Nole in the round of 16, Jannik possibly in the quarterfinals. Sonego with Medvedev in the 2nd round?

Djokovic pitfall for Musetti and Sinner. The Serbian starts from Montecarlo as number one in the world and could find the two young Italians: Lorenzo in the round of 16 and Jannik in the quarterfinals. All theory, of course.

To eventually challenge Nole, Musetti (seeding number 16) will have to beat Kecmanovic in the first round, an obstacle before a possible challenge on the easier card against wild card Valentin Vacherot (number 350 in the world) or a qualifier. Sinner, on the other hand, will start from the second round, where he will find one between Schwartzman and Goffin before a hypothetical match in the round of 16 against Hurkacz.

ITALIANS — Commitments on paper all proving for Jannik, fresh from the final lost in Miami against Daniil Medvedev. The Russian is in the middle of the draw of the two Italians (the top one) and could face Lorenzo Sonego in the second round: the Turinese will face a qualifier on his debut. The Italians are all there, in the upper part: there is also Berrettini, who will make his debut against Maxime Cressy before possibly facing one between Norrie and Cerundolo. Matteo is in the eighth final of Holger Rune and in the fourth, in fact, of Medvedev (or Zverev). See also Tigres accelerates for the signing of Jordy Caicedo

LOW PART — As for the lower part of the draw, the hypothetical semifinal – considering the highest seeds – would be between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, two specialists on clay and looking for redemption after the disappointing results in the last few tournaments. In the quarter-final of the Norwegian there is Andrey Rublev, in that of the Greek Taylor Fritz, who has not reached a semifinal on clay since 2021 in Cagliari, where he was defeated by Sonego.

April 7, 2023

