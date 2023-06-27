Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023 – 22:18

The chalet where the couple of tourists from the interior of São Paulo was found dead, in the district of Monte Verde, in Camanducaia, Minas Gerais, did not have an operating license, according to the city hall. The establishment was also not registered as a means of accommodation with the Ministry of Tourism, according to the Monte Verde Development Agency (Mobe), functioning as a rental house.

Walther Reis Cleto Júnior, 51 years old, and Alessandra Aparecida Campos Reis Cleto, 49, were residents of São José dos Campos, in the Paraíba Valley. They had arrived at the Aroma de Jasmim chalet, in Monte Verde, on the afternoon of Friday, the 23rd, and were supposed to spend the weekend there. According to the owner, they were last seen in the late afternoon, when they received a bag of firewood for the chalet’s fireplace.

The next day, the two were found dead inside the chalet. The bodies showed no signs of violence. The suspicion raised by family members is that they were intoxicated by carbon monoxide, a toxic gas that is formed from the burning of wood and coal.

According to the agency, every accommodation must have a report from the Fire Department, authorization from the Sanitary Surveillance, municipal registration and operating license. On the other hand, rental houses, as was the case with the Aroma de Jasmim chalet, do not have these requirements and, as they are not regulated, they are not subject to inspection.

Camanducaia City Hall reported that the Monte Verde district has more than 7,000 accommodation beds, with around 95% having a heating system and fireplace. “There has never been any such case. It is worth mentioning that the place where the couple stayed does not have an operating license and did not follow the rules of regular accommodation”, he said, in a note.

The municipality said it has intensified inspection and collaborates with investigations. The owner of the chalet was heard this Monday, the 26th, by the Civil Police, but the content of his testimony was not disclosed. Sought, he did not speak to the report.

Walter was a private driver and his wife worked as a realtor. The couple, who left three daughters, was buried this Monday morning, in São José dos Campos.
























