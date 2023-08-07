The fall of a roped party on Pollux, in the Monte Rosa area, was reported this morning to the Valle d’Aosta mountain rescue. At the moment it is impossible to verify the seriousness of the accident because the strong winds prevent the approach by helicopter.

One group was dropped off at 4,000 meters above sea level from Air Zermatt (thanks to the possibility of using the barycentric hook to put the crew down) and another team left from 3,000 meters above sea level.

Thanks to the support of Air Zermatt, teams of rescuers who proceed by land were brought to 4,000 meters, while a group of technicians from the Aosta Valley mountain rescue and from the mountain rescue of the financial police was placed at 3,000 meters. At the moment the teams are in the process of approaching.

* news being updated