One of the options that Mexicans resort to the most to be able to get cash quickly are pawnshops, and among these, one of the most popular is National Monte de Piedad.

Taking the above into account, we will soon tell you how you can buy with up to more than 50% off items that are being offered in the branches of Nacional Monte de Piedad.

First of all, it will be necessary to specify that Nacional Monte de Piedad is one of the oldest pawnshops in the Mexican Republic, and at the same time, one of the Mexican companies with greater prestige.

As we mentioned at the beginning, one of the first options, together with loans and purchases on credit, that Mexicans use the most when they need to get quick and easy cash are the famous pawnshops.

It is in this way that, during the first days of the month of January and the days before the beginning of the school cycle of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), the branches of the different pawnshops are filled with valuables that people leave pawned in order to get the necessary resources to overcome the January cost or buy uniforms and school supplies for their children.

Now, just like some people they will pawn their valuablesthere are others who, on the contrary, go to pawnshops to buy different things, such as laptops, cell phones, jewelry and other items.

Under this framework, a video was published through the social network Facebook in which an Internet user disclosed the Tips to always be able to buy at a discount in the Monte de Piedad branches.

According to what is detailed by the user of the virtual platform of Goalto be able to buy things at a discount in the famous Mexican pawn shop the key is in the labels they have the items found there.

In this sense, the netizen explained that the white labels indicate that the product displayed in the Monte de Piedad branch has more than 50%. On the other hand, the brown and purple labels, in case of having more than a month, the discount ranges between 30% and 40%.

It is in this way that, according to what was indicated by the Internet user, in order to obtain discounts of more than 50% when going to the Monte de Piedad, the important thing is to pay attention to the labels, especially the white ones.