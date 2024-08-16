Monte Cervino: Two climbers died during an excursion. The bodies were recovered after falling for over a thousand meters

Wednesday 14th August two mountaineers they never returned to the valley after an excursion on the Mount Matterhorn. Today, Friday 16th, their names were identified lifeless silhouettes: they died after falling for over 1,000 meters on the Swiss side of the mountain. This was reported by the Valais Cantonal Police. The identification of the victims is still in progress, but the public prosecutor has already opened an investigation. The climbers had left in the early hours of the morning from Hoernli refuge above Zermatt with the aim of reaching the summit of the Matterhorn along the Hoernli ridge. The alarm was raised when no one had heard from them. So the search began thanks to the operators and aircraft of Air Zermatt who flew over the area and identified the bodies of the two climbers on the North face of the Matterhorn alerting the cantonal police in turn. The bodies were recovered.