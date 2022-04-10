The number one restarts from the confident Principality: he has already won twice here. But he also thinks of Roland Garros: “To be at the top of the ranking, what pride”
Hordes of swarming children chasing him to snatch a selfie, an autograph, even just a brief wave of greeting. Novak Djokovic is back and from the enthusiasm with which he was welcomed it seems that he never left. Certainly not from Monte Carlo, because the Country Club is one of his places in his heart, the club where he trained out of season, arriving by bicycle from the nearby Monegasque house.
Ambitions
–
The world number one has not played a game since February 24, when he was eliminated by Vesely in the quarterfinals of Dubai, the first and only tournament of the year in his curriculum, heavily influenced by the Australian vicissitudes and by the positions contrary to the vaccination obligation. It means that Nole shows up at the Masters 1000 of the Principality, won twice (in 2013 and 2015), with just three games on his shoulders: “It will mean that here I will aim to play all six … The last 5 months have obviously been very difficult. , above all from a psychological point of view, and I don’t expect to be super competitive in the first days of the tournament, but I am confident of regaining the condition with the passing of the matches “. However, the situation has changed since January, and decidedly in his favor, and not only due to the relaxation of restrictions in many countries of the world: he feared that he could pay a heavy bill in the rankings for repeated absences from tournaments, and instead his main opponents for the number one, Medvedev and Nadal, are in the pits and will remain there for a long time, although for now Rafa can console himself with the Grand Slam record obtained in Australia: “Becoming number one – says Djokovic – is the maximum goal for a player, the goal of a lifetime. I am very proud to start week 365 at the top, but the important thing now is to get back to confronting the others. Despite the injuries, there are many other great players and finding them will give me the incentives to try to improve quickly. The final goal is Roland Garros, I am reigning champion, but in the meantime I aim to do well in all the approach tournaments, the earth is the surface on which I grew up and even if I may have taken greater satisfaction on other surfaces, I am happy to start over from here “.
Optimism
–
As for the secrets to metabolizing the most difficult period of his career, Novak relies on character: “I am an optimistic person, I try to look at the positive side of all things. First of all, I tried to live my life day by day without looking too far, dedicating myself to the things that could make me feel good. Now that I can go back to playing a tournament, obviously my routine has helped me, with training, athletic preparation and all things related to the field. Certainly the goal is to transform all the energies I have invested in recent months into propellant for the future “. Speaking of training, in recent days the world number one has chosen an exceptional sparring, Jannik Sinner: “His separation from Piatti really surprised me, together they had done an exceptional job and Sinner reached the top ten, but obviously I’m not in his head to be able to comment on a choice we haven’t talked about and whose details I’m not aware of ”. Nole then for once found himself on the same side of the tennis institutions: “I am in favor of the super tie break in the decisive set and above all the fact that all the Grand Slams have applied the same rule”.
