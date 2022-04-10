Hordes of swarming children chasing him to snatch a selfie, an autograph, even just a brief wave of greeting. Novak Djokovic is back and from the enthusiasm with which he was welcomed it seems that he never left. Certainly not from Monte Carlo, because the Country Club is one of his places in his heart, the club where he trained out of season, arriving by bicycle from the nearby Monegasque house.

Ambitions

–

The world number one has not played a game since February 24, when he was eliminated by Vesely in the quarterfinals of Dubai, the first and only tournament of the year in his curriculum, heavily influenced by the Australian vicissitudes and by the positions contrary to the vaccination obligation. It means that Nole shows up at the Masters 1000 of the Principality, won twice (in 2013 and 2015), with just three games on his shoulders: “It will mean that here I will aim to play all six … The last 5 months have obviously been very difficult. , above all from a psychological point of view, and I don’t expect to be super competitive in the first days of the tournament, but I am confident of regaining the condition with the passing of the matches “. However, the situation has changed since January, and decidedly in his favor, and not only due to the relaxation of restrictions in many countries of the world: he feared that he could pay a heavy bill in the rankings for repeated absences from tournaments, and instead his main opponents for the number one, Medvedev and Nadal, are in the pits and will remain there for a long time, although for now Rafa can console himself with the Grand Slam record obtained in Australia: “Becoming number one – says Djokovic – is the maximum goal for a player, the goal of a lifetime. I am very proud to start week 365 at the top, but the important thing now is to get back to confronting the others. Despite the injuries, there are many other great players and finding them will give me the incentives to try to improve quickly. The final goal is Roland Garros, I am reigning champion, but in the meantime I aim to do well in all the approach tournaments, the earth is the surface on which I grew up and even if I may have taken greater satisfaction on other surfaces, I am happy to start over from here “.