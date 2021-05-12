Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Radio and Television “Monte Carlo Sport” network celebrated Manchester City’s victory in the Premier League championship three rounds before the end of the season, taking advantage of the loss of its arch-neighbor Manchester United from Leicester City 1-2.

Under the title “Crowning Without a Real Challenger”, she wrote: This is the third time in four years that Bloomon has won the title, and the seventh in its history, and that the season witnessed almost complete control and clear superiority over all its major rivals Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea Starting with “Round 20”, in which City reached the summit and did not leave until the end.

The network added: Guardiola’s players “suffocated” all the competitors, and did not allow anyone to overtake them or take the lead, and in return, all competitors disappointed their fans.

And she said: After the beginning of a frustrating and difficult season, as a result of losing the title last season and disappointment on the European stage, the “Heavenly Moon” has regained its glow and its lethal weapons, noting that the success of this season is due to the quality of the players and their cohesion, solidarity and their insistence on achievement, which was confirmed by Guardiola himself. During his press conferences. The network praised City’s attack and being the best this season, despite Sergio Aguero’s long absence due to injury, and both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus declined, prompting the “shrewd” Pep Guardiola to rely on a method of play in which he did not need an explicit spearhead, and he succeeded in that thanks to Foden, Riyad Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gondgan, Canselo and the rest of their teammates starred.

She also praised City’s iron defense, which was also the best this season, thanks to central defenders, Safety Valve Diaz and Stones, and sometimes Laporte.

The network singled out three players who shone with a remarkable picture, they are the Portuguese Robin Diaz, who described him as “The Rock”, and the English Fodin “the restless shuttle”, and called him the new “Paul Scholes”. Kevin De Bruyne is a pomegranate, percussionist and conductor of the orchestra. She says he sees everything on the court, before anyone else sees it, and is rarely wrong.

The Radio and Television Network of Monte Carlo Sport quoted Guardiola a previous saying that he used to repeat when someone asked about any player from the team, and his answer was always: Turn on the TV and see this or that player. And have fun.