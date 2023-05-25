Sainz, confidence for Monte Carlo

Second in 2021, second in 2022. And now to Carlos Sainz mouth watered. Also because the Ferrari driver has always gone fast on the narrow streets of the Principality of Monaco: he never left the points zone, not even in 2015, when he started from the pit lane.

Extending this streak shouldn’t be a problem at all, but the Spaniard clearly wants more. Indeed, Sainz believes that there are glimmers to undermine Red Bull. Although it remains the favourite, the RB19 is vulnerable over the flying lap, especially in the slow corners of Monte Carlo, where in the last two years Ferrari has shown itself to be very competitive on Saturdays only to throw victory overboard for various reasons.

Yeah, there victory. What Sainz is missing from Silverstone 2022 (so far his only success in Formula 1), and which the Spaniard deems possible on Sunday, despite the fact that this weekend is mainly about qualifying, the main weakness of Smooth Operator even in direct confrontation with teammate Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull favourites, but…

“I always like to come racing here. For two consecutive times I have achieved the second position, now it’s time to try and fight for the win, but the podium this year would also be a good result“, commented Sainz from the Principality paddock. “I think that regardless of the track, Red Bull are the favourites, it’s not that they’re that weak in slow corners. I’d say they’re on the same level as us, they’re fast in any condition, but if we can put everything together this weekend we can also fight for the win“.